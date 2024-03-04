Anant-Radhika pre-wedding festivities: SRK to Salman, celebs aced traditional looks

JAMNAGAR: The three-day-long pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have finally come to an end. On Day 3, Sunday, celebs made stylish appearances at the Gala night in traditional outfits. Take a look at the celebs who aced the ethnic attire at the grand event.

Shah Rukh Khan- Gauri Khan Superstar Shah Rukh Khan stole the limelight with his amazing look as he opted for an off-white sherwani and salwar with little embroidery at the bottom. While Gauri looked beautiful in blue ensembles.

Ananya Panday Actor Ananya Panday looked drop-dead gorgeous as she opted for a maroon and mustard-yellow toned lehenga. Her outfit featured intricate Gujarati printed motifs all over it.

Deepika Padukone Actor Deepika Padukone looked stunning as she opted for a red and golden saree with heavy embroidery. She tied her hair into a bun accessorized with gajra, kept her makeup subtle completed her look with statement jewellery.

Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt Celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt looked cute in traditional outfits. The 'Barfi' actor wore a cream sherwani, whole Alia looked beautiful in an embellished lehenga in gold and beige-hue.

Salman Khan Superstar Salman Khan looked dapper as he wore an all-black sherwani over a matching black kurta for the gala night with heavy embroidery on it.

Sidharth Malhotra- Kiara Advani Kiara looked stunning in a silver-coloured lehenga, while Sidharth looked handsome as he opted for a red kurta pyjama For the Day 3 of the mega event.