Amp up your summer look with these stylish accessories

NEW DELHI: Summer is the ideal time to take out your short skirts, midis, and cotton kurtas. You can pair them with stylish and modern fashion accessories to make yourself stand out. Although choosing the appropriate one can be difficult, keeping your accessories simple can also make you look classy and stylish. Try out these accessories that you can use this season.

Sunglasses Sunglasses are just perfect to boost your confidence and make you look stylish in any attire. You can choose from brightly coloured sunglasses, handcrafted wooden glasses or any other design of your choice to add to your style statement.

Source: Pexels



Classic clutch This summer, instead of huge handbags, opt for a traditional clutch to minimise your load. These compact bags store only the basics, allowing you to travel light and easy throughout the hot, hazy summer months.

Source: Pexels



Floppy hat This traditional favourite gives a sense of elegance to even the most casual attire. Even better, wide-brim hats provide excellent sun protection, which can help you avoid skin damage and keep your hair from dying. Choose a traditional straw hat for a timeless look, or raffia hats.

Source: Pexels



Wedge sandals The wedge sandal strikes the perfect balance between classic high heels and summer's ultra-casual flip-flops and flats. Wedges are casual enough for a walk in the park or a stroll down the boardwalk, yet chic enough to make jeans, skirts, and capris look stylish.

Source: Pexels

