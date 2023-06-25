Amber Heard returns to red carpet one year after Johnny Depp trial

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood actress Amber Heard arrived in style at the 69th Taormina Film Festival for the premiere of her movie ‘In The Fire’, marking her first major public appearance since losing the widely-covered Johnny Depp defamation trial.

Heard, 37, was seen smiling at the Taormina Film Festival in Italy on Saturday.

It marked her first red carpet event since she and her ex-husband Johnny Depp’s televised defamation trial came to an end a little more than a year ago.

Amber Heard attends In the Fire premiere event at Taormina Film Festival (Image: Twitter)

As per ‘People’, the ‘Aquaman’ actress walked the red carpet in a long black dress that featured a belt across her waist.



She had her hair styled in tight curls that fell around her shoulders and wore a bold red lipstick.



