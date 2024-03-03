Alia Bhatt casts a spell in golden lehenga, even Ranbir can't take his eyes off

JAMNAGAR: After turning heads in a blue gown, leaving no stone on the second day of the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Alia Bhatt looked ethereal in golden lehenga.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor treated fans with her traditional look.

Alia wore a net lehenga which features gold embroidery adorned with sequins. Paired with a matching scallop-edged blouse, the silhouette has a fully embroidered net dupatta.

She opted for a beautiful ensemble from the shelves of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. For the glam, Alia went for minimal makeup and kept her hair open. Ranbir, on the other hand, donned a shinny blue kurta pyjama for the function. One of the pictures captured the way Ranbir cutely looked at his wife. Alia and Ranbir are among the guests invited to the wedding celebrations alongside several other celebrities.

The couple attended the festivities with their daughter Raha and Neetu Kapoor.