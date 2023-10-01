Airport diaries: Salman looks dapper at private jet terminal in Kalina

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan is all set to come up with his upcoming film 'Tiger 3' which will be released in theatres this Diwali. On Saturday, he was spotted at the private jet terminal in Kalina, Mumbai.

Salman donned a grey t-shirt with stylish black pants.

Earlier, taking to Instagram, Salman shared a video that he captioned, “Jab tak Tiger mara nahi. Tab tak Tiger hara nahi. #TigerKaMessage #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

‘Tiger Ka Message’ revealed that Tiger is in peril after being framed as Enemy Number 1! The video sets up the plot of the film that will show how Tiger goes on a life-threatening mission to hunt down his enemies in this vengeful action entertainer. Tiger wants to clear his name for his country, for his family and he won’t stop at nothing. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is set to release on the occasion of Diwali 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead. Reportedly, it also stars Emraan Hashmi as an antagonist. However, no official announcement of Emraan's casting has been made yet. Katrina was, however, missing from the video. ‘Tiger 3’ follows the events of ‘War’ and ‘Pathaan’. Salman and Katrina will reunite on screen after the 2019 film 'Bharat'. Prior to it, the duo featured in hits like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Partner. In October, Salman will be seen hosting the 17th season of 'Bigg Boss'.