Ace the street style look: Bollywood diva-inspired fashion tips

NEW DELHI: Street-style fashion has always been a canvas for creativity, and Bollywood divas are known for effortlessly mastering this art. Whether it's the casual chic of Alia Bhatt or the bold statements of Deepika Padukone, here's how you can infuse some Bollywood glam into your street style game:

Embrace Comfort with Jogger Pants Take a cue from Kareena Kapoor Khan and opt for jogger pants in vibrant colours or classic neutrals. Pair them with a fitted tee or a crop top for that perfect blend of comfort and style.

Layering like Priyanka Chopra Layering is key to a versatile street look. Follow Priyanka Chopra's lead by layering a denim jacket over a floral dress or pairing a leather jacket with ripped jeans for an edgier vibe.

Sneakers for Effortless Cool No street-style look is complete without the right footwear. Look to Anushka Sharma for inspiration and pair your outfit with trendy sneakers whether chunky dad sneakers or sleek, minimalist designs.

Mix Prints and Textures like Deepika Padukone Experiment with mixing prints and textures to add depth to your outfit, just like Deepika Padukone. Combine stripes with florals or denim with silk to create a visually appealing ensemble.