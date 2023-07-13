6 affordable home décor ideas

NEW DELHI: After a hectic day at work, home is where we turn to peace of mind and comfort. And the home seems even cosier and has a more soothing impact on a tired mind, if the interiors are done with care and aesthetically.So, here’s a look at some pocket-friendly home décor ideas.

Plants The best method to improve the appearance of your home is by adding plants. Low-maintenance plants like the areca palm, snake palm, and money plant are excellent choices.

Wall art To make the plain walls in your home livelier, invest in some unusual wall art, an antique wall clock, a variety of photo frames, and some vinyl stickers. You don't need anything else to step up your home decor game than this budget-friendly decorating concept.

Give a new look to your bedroom A new bed cover or bedspread can completely change the atmosphere of the bedroom. Fairy lights can be used to embellish it; the results will surprise you. To increase the richness of the space, use sheer curtains layered between light-coloured drapes.

Throw pillows and cushions Throw pillows and cushions can easily help to create the cosiness and warmth of a room without requiring many adjustments or careful thought. Use throw pillows or cushions in various colours to bring colour and pattern to the designated space.

Lighten up your home A fantastic way to improve your home is by installing new lighting. Finding adorable lamps or fairy lights is all that is required to get started.