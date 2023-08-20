5 types of skirts to amp up your style statement

NEW DELHI: Skirts are among the most common outfit found in every woman’s wardrobe. They are also one of the most adaptable ensembles, as you can wear a skirt in a variety of ways.

Also, when it comes to skirts, there are numerous styles to choose from, including a midi with frilled waist, tulip skirt, straight skirt, and a flowy floor-length maxi skirt.

Here’s a look at different kind of skirts that you can add to your wardrobe:

Midi skirts

A midi skirt descends to your mid-calf, which is halfway between your knees and ankles. Wear them with a solid colour T-shirt and an intriguing design for an effortlessly chic look. Wear trainers and sunglasses as accessories.

Pleated skirts

The fabric around the waist is gathered and sewn to form pleats in this style. These skirts give a stunning look and you can wear them with different styles of tops. They are generally made of materials such as organza, silk, and satin.

Fit and flare skirt

A perfect style of skirt for formal and informal outings. Wear a colourful fit and flare skirt for a fun and incredibly casual outfit. You can even use it as office wear or team it up with a T-shirt for your outing with your friends.

Maxi skirts

A maxi skirt are the perfect options if you are going out for shopping with your friends. They are the most comfortable skirts and may be dressed in a variety of ways. Wear your maxi skirt with a crop shirt or a top and bright pair of footwear.

Pencil skirt

Well, the sleek pencil skirt can always be one of the best choices. To complete the look, pair it with a floral formal blouse and kitten heels. You can opt for floral designs or with vertical stripes and wear it with a solid coloured shirt.