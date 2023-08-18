5 outfits to steal from a Man's Closet

CHENNAI: Lets embrace androgynous fashion by raiding into Men's closet.It is the solution when you have nothing to wear:

Overized Graphic tees: Graphic tees are not only cozy but also comfortable during sunny days, to get a sleek look with minimal effort grab a graphic tee and pair it with skinny jeans. Denim jackets: Jackets are go to amp up any casual outfit.Adding layers to the outfit with varieties of jacket like charcoal black jacket to denim blue jacket it will enhance the overalllook of the outfit with classy style. Button Down Shirts; Button down shirts just serves the purpose right .It can be paired with skinny jeans for a casual outfit and it can also be paired with trousers for more formal and chich look added with right shoes such as sneakers or loafers. Sweatshirts:Sweatshirts are great to wear as an escape from cold weather, pairing it up with skinny jeans and white sneakers is a go to outfit that will make you look stylish. Printed Shirts; From beachy vacations to office meetings Printed shirts can be paired with tube tops with shorts for vacation and trousers for formal meetings.