5 celebrity-inspired hairstyles for Karwa Chauth

NEW DELHI: Karwa Chauth, a significant occasion for married women, calls for a celebration of tradition, beauty, and elegance. While the ritual itself is steeped in age-old customs, your look for the day can be both modern and timeless. If you’re looking for hairstyle inspiration, why not take a cue from the stars? Here are five celebrity-inspired hairstyles that will have you looking chic and radiant this Karwa Chauth:-

Deepika Padukone's classic bun

Deepika Padukone is known for her sophisticated, elegant style, and her classic bun is a go-to for any festive occasion. For Karwa Chauth, you can recreate her chic, low bun by neatly pulling your hair back and securing it at the nape of your neck. Add a touch of glam with fresh flowers, such as jasmine or roses, and adorn the bun with a decorative hairpiece or a maang tikka for an added touch of tradition.

Priyanka Chopra's soft waves

For a more relaxed yet glamorous look, take inspiration from Priyanka Chopra’s signature soft, voluminous waves. This hairstyle exudes a modern, effortless vibe while still maintaining a sense of elegance. To recreate it, curl your hair in loose waves and finish with a light-hold hairspray. You can accessorize with a delicate hairpin or a jewelled headband to complement your saree or lehenga.

Shilpa Shetty's fishtail braid

Shilpa Shetty often opts for cute and quirky hairstyles, and her fishtail braid is a perfect blend of playful and sophisticated. For Karwa Chauth, try a side fishtail braid with some loose tendrils framing your face for a soft, romantic look. You can add a maang tikka or small flowers woven through the braid to bring an extra touch of traditional charm to the style.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s elegant side-parted hair

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s side-parted, sleek, and straight hair is a timeless look for any special occasion. This hairstyle works well for women who prefer a polished, refined appearance. Simply part your hair deeply on one side and straighten it with a flat iron. For extra shine, use a serum to add gloss to your hair. This look pairs beautifully with traditional jewellery, especially a statement necklace and earrings.

Katrina Kaif’s sleek middle part

Katrina Kaif’s long, sleek hair with a middle part has become a signature look for the actress. If you want a polished, minimalist hairstyle for Karwa Chauth, go for a clean middle part and smooth down your hair using a straightener for a shiny finish. This hairstyle complements both modern outfits like lehengas and more traditional ones like sarees. A simple maang tikka or a delicate headband can make this look more festive.