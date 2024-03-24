5 Bollywood inspired white outfits for Holi 2024

MUMBAI: With Holi 2024 just around the corner, it’s time to pick the ideal outfit for the colourful festival. Many opt for white clothes to showcase vibrant colours. If you’re considering a white salwar kameez, here are five celebrity-inspired outfits to explore.
Kriti Kharbanda
The new bride, Kriti Kharbanda, looked stylish in a trendy outfit. She wore a fitted white kurti with a flowy white sharara, adorned with shiny sequins and embroidery. Her ensemble showed a bit of belly, giving it a modern touch. Pairing it with a beautiful heavy white dupatta with similar embroidery completes the look.
Triptii Dimri
Actress Triptii Dimri, known for her roles in “Bulbbul” and “Animal,” wore an elegant frock suit. Her outfit featured green, white, and pink waves under a long white shrug. She accessorized with a white and golden dupatta and wore a white Churidar. Adding charm to the ensemble were her glittering golden jhumka earrings with white beads.
Kriti Sanon
If you are tired of kutas or sarees and want to experiment with your style, then Kriti’s super stylish fringed white dress can be your ideal Holi outfit inspiration. Featuring a halter neckline, a body-hugging fit that accentuates her curves and a fringe-embellished hemline, her outfit is a complete showstopper. Style it with gold bracelets, hoop earrings and white boots for the perfect white look.
Sonam Kapoor
No discussion about fashion is complete without mentioning Sonam Kapoor. Her white flared dress with a double knot, plunging neckline, flared hemline, and elongated sleeves exude elegance. This stunning Sonam-inspired look is guaranteed to make you stand out at your Holi party.
Kajol
For a vintage look, you can opt for a suit like Kajol's. This long black and white suit features flowy fabric. The white suit is adorned with black patterns, while the dupatta has waves created with black patterns. To complete the look you can go for oxidized earrings and a necklace.