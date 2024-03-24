5 Bollywood inspired white outfits for Holi 2024

Kriti Sanon

If you are tired of kutas or sarees and want to experiment with your style, then Kriti’s super stylish fringed white dress can be your ideal Holi outfit inspiration. Featuring a halter neckline, a body-hugging fit that accentuates her curves and a fringe-embellished hemline, her outfit is a complete showstopper. Style it with gold bracelets, hoop earrings and white boots for the perfect white look.