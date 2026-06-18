Exploring Bharatanatyam through Sapta Tala

At first glance, the project may appear highly technical, but Muralidaran insists that rhythm and expression are inseparable. “Everything in dance is connected to tala. Even the jatis we perform are mathematical in nature. The challenge is to make those structures come alive through movement, music and emotion,” he explains.

Over three evenings, Muralidaran and 11 of his disciples will present seven distinct Margams, each built around different tala structures. The complexity, he says, lies not merely in the choreography but also in composing lyrics, melodies and dance sequences that fit unusual rhythmic cycles. “Working within an 11 beat cycle, for example, is far more demanding than working within an eight beat structure. Every lyric, every musical phrase and every movement has to fit perfectly within that framework,” he says. “There were moments when I felt nervous because this is an experiment. When you attempt something new, you also carry the responsibility of getting it right.”