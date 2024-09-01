Exchanging vibrant creative milieus of India, Bangladesh, and France

CHENNAI: The French Institute in India has announced the selection of the 28 laureates of the second edition of its residency programme Villa Swagatam for 2024-2025. From August 2024 to August 2025, French and Indian artists and writers will explore the rich cultures of India, Bangladesh, and France, spending between one and three months at their designated residences.

Their host organisations have been chosen for their outstanding capacity to offer their residents an immersion in the vibrant creative milieus of their respective countries.

In its second edition, Villa Swagatam has expanded with four new residencies in India- Jaipur Rugs, Hampi Art Labs, Eklavya Foundation, and Sunaparanta Centre for the Arts, and one in Bangladesh- Brihatta Art Foundation. Bringing the initiative to a full circle, Villa Swagatam has also introduced opportunities for Indian creators to go to France.

Antonin Mongin who is a Paris-based PhD designer and textile craftsman, is rather excited for his visit to Chennai. He revitalises ‘The Art of Working with Hair,’ transforming cut hair from waste into a valuable raw material with symbolic and memorial significance. His work includes creating bespoke textile materials and objects. He also incorporates unique fibers like synthetic hair, horsehair, sisal, raffia, and French plant fibers to produce handcrafted, plant-based faux furs for luxury fashion and home decor.

“At Villa Swagatam, I aim to connect my practice with India by linking hair donations from the Tirumala Temple with traditional embroidery at Vastrakala. This project will explore the origins of fibers used in textiles, transforming donated hair into unique fabrics that embody individual stories and spiritual devotion. My goal is to elevate hair from a commodity to a valuable, conceptual material,” explains Antonin.

He will be doing his practice in Chennai's Vastrakala Craft Residency.

The French residencies will cover a wide spectrum of artistic forms, such as dance, visual arts, arts and crafts, poetry, comics, and literature.

This flagship initiative underscores the French Institute in India’s dedication to promoting cross-cultural exchanges in the realms of art and crafts and literature