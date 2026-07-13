Etching Kerala’s musical legacy

CHENNAI: The Sruti Foundation will host an evening celebrating Kerala’s musical heritage with the launch of Musicians of Kerala, a book by C Ramakrishnan, followed by a thematic Carnatic concert, Keraleeyam, on July 17 at the Mini Hall of The Music Academy.
Published by the Sruti Foundation, the book traces the lives and contributions of musicians from Kerala who have made a mark on Indian classical music.
Sangita Kalanidhi Dr TV Gopalakrishnan will release the book at 6 pm, and S Janaki, former Editor-in-Chief of Sruti magazine, will receive the first copy.
The concert, presented in memory of N. Pattabhi Raman, founder of the Sruti Foundation, will begin at 6.30 pm. Vocalist KS Vishnudev will present compositions by noted composers from Kerala, highlighting the State’s rich contribution to the Carnatic tradition.
HN Bhaskar will accompany him on the violin, NC Bharadwaj on the mridangam and Chandrasekhara Sharma on the ghatam.
The concert traces Kerala’s musical heritage through compositions by composers from the 19th century to the present day, bringing out the melodic richness, lyrical depth and emotional appeal of their works. The programme is open to the public.