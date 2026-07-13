Etching Kerala’s musical legacy

Published by the Sruti Foundation, the book traces the lives and contributions of musicians from Kerala who have made a mark on Indian classical music.

Sangita Kalanidhi Dr TV Gopalakrishnan will release the book at 6 pm, and S Janaki, former Editor-in-Chief of Sruti magazine, will receive the first copy.

The concert, presented in memory of N. Pattabhi Raman, founder of the Sruti Foundation, will begin at 6.30 pm. Vocalist KS Vishnudev will present compositions by noted composers from Kerala, highlighting the State’s rich contribution to the Carnatic tradition.