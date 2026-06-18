Envisioning a more balanced world through art

“Humans and other living creatures have always inspired me with their unique designs and abilities. Nature is beautifully designed and everything is connected seamlessly. I believe we have a wonderful and magnificent life because of this balance and the support of nature,” says Rajesh.

That belief forms the foundation of the exhibition. Across his works, human figures appear alongside animals, birds and plants, often occupying the same space. Rather than presenting them as separate entities, Rajesh imagines them as parts of a larger whole. “To me, humans, animals and nature are not different elements. Earth is one living organism. Everything within it exists together and flows harmoniously.”