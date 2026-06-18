Envisioning a more balanced world through art

CHENNAI: Humans, animals, birds, insects, trees and flowers share the same planet, yet people often see themselves as separate from the natural world. Artist Rajesh RV wants viewers to look at that relationship differently. His solo exhibition, The Magnificent Life, currently on view at Forum Art Gallery in Adyar, brings together a body of contemporary mixed-media works that explore harmony, interconnection and coexistence between all living beings.
The exhibition is rooted in Rajesh’s long-standing fascination with the natural world. From the anatomy of animals to the intricate designs in plants and trees, he finds inspiration in the diversity around us.
“Humans and other living creatures have always inspired me with their unique designs and abilities. Nature is beautifully designed and everything is connected seamlessly. I believe we have a wonderful and magnificent life because of this balance and the support of nature,” says Rajesh.
That belief forms the foundation of the exhibition. Across his works, human figures appear alongside animals, birds and plants, often occupying the same space. Rather than presenting them as separate entities, Rajesh imagines them as parts of a larger whole. “To me, humans, animals and nature are not different elements. Earth is one living organism. Everything within it exists together and flows harmoniously.”
He points out that humans are also part of the animal kingdom, yet modern society often behaves as though nature belongs exclusively to people. “We have distanced ourselves from nature and started exploiting it. We forget that the Earth does not belong to just one species. It belongs to all living beings,” he says.
These concerns have shaped much of his artistic practice. While the paintings are inspired by the world around us, they are not set in the present timeline. Instead, Rajesh imagines an alternate world free from greed, power, inequality and excess. “My paintings are about this world, but not this timeline. I imagine a world without hunger, greed, power or desire. A world where humans exist only to maintain balance and not dominate everything else,” adds the artist.
Visually, the works are layered and detailed. Each canvas is often divided into different components. One section may focus on human or animal figures, another on plants and flowers, while abstract elements represent the larger universe and the mysteries that surround it. The exhibition also highlights Rajesh’s distinctive mixed media technique. Unlike artists who begin directly on canvas, he starts with extensive sketches and compositions on paper.
“I first look for an idea that convinces me to become a painting. Then I sketch it, work on the composition and decide on the colours before moving to the canvas.”
The backgrounds are painted using acrylic, while the figures are built using pieces of paper collected from books, magazines, maps and old publications. Rajesh uses pages from sources ranging from National Geographic and Vogue to storybooks and antique papers. Selecting the right colours is often the most challenging part of the process. “If I am creating a bird, I may need several shades for its wings, feathers and beak. I have to search through hundreds of pages to find exactly what I need,” he says.
Through The Magnificent Life, Rajesh hopes visitors will reflect on their relationship with nature and consider how much better life could be if humans saw themselves as part of a larger ecosystem rather than separate from it. The Magnificent Life is on view at Forum Art Gallery, Adyar, until August 8.