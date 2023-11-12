Engaging games to enjoy during festive season

CHENNAI: As the twinkle of the holiday lights envelopes our homes and the scrumptious delicacies warm up our hearts, you know it’s that time of the year - the festive season is here!

Amplify the joyous spirit by hosting game nights during this festive season.

Jenga:

The classic wooden block-stacking game is a top contender for all game nights. Jenga’s quick setup and minimal requirements make it accessible to players of all ages and skill levels.

Treasure Hunt:

Treasure hunts are a good balance of anticipation and achievement. The game entices participants with the promise of hidden treasures waiting to be uncovered, tapping into an innate sense of curiosity and the thrill of the unknown.

Monopoly:

The most loved board game of all time can’t be missed from this list. Monopoly, the timeless classic board game, encourages players to engage in bargaining and decision-making, a game of skill and fun.

Get-to-know-you Games:

Games like ‘Would You Rather’ is a super fun way to get to know your friends and family better. All participants can sit together in a circle and one person can ask a question starting with ‘Would you Rather’ and give two extreme choices and everyone can take turns at answering the question.

Card Games:

Be it the traditional games like Rummy, Teen Patti and Bluff or the fast paced card games like Game of Life and Battleship, card games have the potential to amp up a regular family gathering into an unforgettable celebration.