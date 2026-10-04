Endometriosis takes toll on women's work lives, but much damage preventable: Expert

Some of the more complex and frequently misdiagnosed cases involve lesions affecting the intestines, ureters, bladder, chest, diaphragm, nerves and even the abdominal wall, often requiring specialist care and a multidisciplinary team for accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

For millions of women in India, endometriosis is more than a health condition, with chronic pain and symptoms taking a toll on their work lives and career progression, he said.

According to data from the Endometriosis Society in India, nearly 2.7 crore women suffer from this condition, Dr Mangeshikar said.

As per global statistics, one out of seven women have endometriosis, which is much more common than even diabetes, but it's a disease that is very rarely heard of, he added.