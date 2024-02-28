NEW DELHI: Storing your makeup properly is important to ensure it stays organized, and hygienic, and maintains its quality over time. Here are some effective ways to store your makeup.

Clean your makeup items

Before organizing your makeup, make sure to clean the products, especially if they come in contact with your face.

Store brushes properly

Store your makeup brushes upright to prevent bristle damage. Consider using brush holders or cups with beads to keep them organized.

Rotate products seasonally

Rotate or shake your makeup products seasonally to ensure that you are using everything and not keeping expired items.

Separate by categories

Organize your makeup into categories such as face products, eye products, lip products, etc. This will help you find what you need quickly.

Labelling

Label containers or drawers to make it easier to find specific products. This is particularly helpful if you have a large collection.