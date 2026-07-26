Echoes of the feminine

CHENNAI: Wildlife, traditional women and mythology may seem like very different subjects. Still, for artists Ezhil Aparajit, Kavitha Aravind and Radha Kannan, they are all ways of telling stories about culture, memory and womanhood.
Coming together for ‘Echoes of the Trio’, the three artists will showcase their works at Sarala Art Gallery from July 27 under the theme, 'Three Creators. One Story.' The exhibition brings together three distinct artistic styles that have evolved from the artists' personal journeys and shared love for Indian culture.
For wildlife artist Ezhil Aparajit, art began alongside her academic interest in science. A zoology graduate who also works as a corporate consultant, she has spent years practising and teaching art while carving a niche for herself as a wildlife artist, a genre she believes remains relatively unexplored. "There are very few wildlife artists when compared to other art forms. I wanted to bridge that gap," she says.
Her series, Wild & Sacred, explores the relationship between animals, spirituality and mythology. Drawing inspiration from vahanas and sacred symbols across cultures, her works portray animals not merely as creatures of the natural world but as symbols of strength, protection and divinity.
"Animals are profound not just in Hindu mythology, but across Egyptian, Persian and Greek cultures as well. I wanted to portray them as a bridge between the earthly and the divine. The idea of bringing together the wild and the sacred felt like a natural evolution of my artistic journey," says Ezhil.
Madurai-born artist Kavitha Aravind finds inspiration much closer to home. Her paintings celebrate the women she grew up watching, adorned in traditional jewellery and draped in stories that are often left untold. "Growing up in Madurai, I was fascinated by the ornaments women wore, the jhumkas, nose pins and the way they carried themselves. Those memories stayed with me," she says.
Kavitha began her artistic journey after the birth of her son. Starting with realistic paintings, she gradually developed her own contemporary style that reimagines traditional women in a modern context. "I wanted to preserve that legacy through my paintings. Jewellery and adornment are more than just beautiful objects; they carry memories, emotions and identity. I want viewers to pause before my paintings and interpret them in their own way."
For contemporary artist and art educator Radha Kannan, mythology serves as a starting point for conversations that continue to remain relevant today. Her series moves beyond literal interpretations of mythology to explore themes such as choice, exile, destiny, resilience and transformation.
"These emotions continue to resonate across generations. They are not particular to mythology or a specific period in time. I hope viewers see these timeless stories through a fresh and personal lens," Radha shares.
Drawing inspiration from India's rich cultural heritage, Radha believes traditional narratives continue to hold meaning for contemporary audiences.