Echoes of the feminine

Coming together for ‘Echoes of the Trio’, the three artists will showcase their works at Sarala Art Gallery from July 27 under the theme, 'Three Creators. One Story.' The exhibition brings together three distinct artistic styles that have evolved from the artists' personal journeys and shared love for Indian culture.

For wildlife artist Ezhil Aparajit, art began alongside her academic interest in science. A zoology graduate who also works as a corporate consultant, she has spent years practising and teaching art while carving a niche for herself as a wildlife artist, a genre she believes remains relatively unexplored. "There are very few wildlife artists when compared to other art forms. I wanted to bridge that gap," she says.