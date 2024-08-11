Eat, shop, repeat: Pan-Asian cafe at ECR catches attention

CHENNAI: Are you planning a drive to ECR with friends and family this weekend? Hibiscus Cafe is one of the few spots in the area offering a calm ambience and excellent food. With a lake view and surrounded by greenery, the cafe’s contemporary design is truly appealing.

We were intrigued by the name Hibiscus, so we asked founder Kayalvizhi and she shared, “The red hibiscus flower has five petals, and similarly, this space offers five experiences under one roof. We have a cafe, an organic store, a traditional cookware shop, an event space, and a silk saree boutique. This setup allows customers to enjoy a cosy time with their loved ones, savouring delicious food while exploring unique shopping options.” Kayalvizhi, with an undergraduate degree in Engineering and a Master’s in Financial Planning, started these ventures to create a socially conscious business.

Kayalvizhi

Established in 2021, Hibiscus Cafe focuses on continental and pan-Asian delicacies because there were only a few cafes in Injambakkam offering these cuisines. “Despite the pandemic being a major setback, we didn’t stop. We operated through food delivery apps and opened a physical diner once things began to return to normal,” she says. Kayalvizhi adds that their extensive and dynamic menu is a key strength, giving them the confidence to overcome challenges.

Once a conservative city in terms of food, Chennai is gradually evolving. “Social media exposure and a growing desire for new experiences are driving this change. People are eager to explore beyond their familiar surroundings, travel more, and push their boundaries. This shift is encouraging them to try more than just traditional South Indian cuisine. Italian food, for example, has become widely appreciated and accepted in the city,” she adds.

We sampled a few unique dishes at the cafe and thoroughly enjoyed them. To start, the hibiscus mojito, with a hint of ginger, lime, and mint, was both refreshing and distinctive. The pink grapefruit mojito was also delightful. The crispy tossed mushrooms in chilli had perfectly balanced flavours.

Hibiscus and pink grapefruit mojito and Crispy tossed mushroom with chilli

The lamb cottage pie was exceptional, featuring a pastry case filled with lamb casserole, topped with mashed potatoes and cheese. This combination broke the monotony of texture and enhanced the dish. Another standout was the laksa spiced coconut broth with succulent chicken. The creamy coconut-based gravy, paired with tender noodles, made for a hearty and satisfying meal.

Lamb cottage pie and and Laksa spiced coconut broth

The best part of our meal was the desserts. If you like rose petals and gulkhand, the kesar thanda pana cotta is a must-try. The pana cotta had the perfect texture, with a creamy and definite body. Untraditional tiramisu is just like any tiramisu, lusicious and high on coffee.