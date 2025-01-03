Eat clean than following a strict diet: Sundeep Kishan

CHENNAI: Actor Sundeep Kishan recently opened up about dieting and fitness.

“A lot of people say that they need to go into strict diets but I don’t believe in that. I think that one should eat clean throughout the year, and by ‘clean’, I mean that they can opt for a healthier way of cooking, and can include basic workouts in their routine that sustains throughout the year,” Sundeep shares.

He highlights his refreshing viewpoint that creates a shift from the pressure of extreme and strict dieting, and opting for clean foods to promote a sustainable and enjoyable way of eating. Through this narrative, he advocates for staying active, along with enjoying a variety of food.