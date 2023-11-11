Easy to make delicacies make it a sweet fest

CHENNAI: KAJU GULKAND KATORI

Ingredients:

500 gm whole cashew nuts

3 silver leaves

100 gm gulkand

100 gm pistachio

750 gm saffron

100 gm almond

450 gm sugar

Instructions:

Wash the cashews and dry them in the paper towel, powder/break into small pieces and seal them in a dry place for some time

Pour some water into a bowl and add the sugar, then boil over low heat flame, stir them till the sugar dissolves. Then bring this blend to another bowl and allow this blend to boil until it attains a two-string consistency

Add the cashew powder mixture and mix them till they form a paste like substance

Remove the mixture from the heat and cool down the mixture till becomes soft and ready for rolling. Roll the mixture on to a greased surface, with a greased rolling pin (roll before it becomes completely dry) and cut them with a small cutter into a soft ball like shape. Your Kaju Katori mixture is ready

Slice up all the nuts (Almonds, cashew nuts and pistachio) and add gulkand and saffron. Mix it well and put it inside the kaju katori mixture. Then cover the mixture with the silver leaf around and leave it to cool. Then garnish it and indulge in the goodness. Its serves 20 people

AVAL LADDOO

Ingredients:

• 3/4 cup thick aval

• 1/4 cup chutney dal

• 1/3 cup sugar

• 1/4 cup melted ghee

• 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

• 6 broken cashews

• 10 raisins

Instructions:

• Begin by spreading the poha (aval), ensuring removal of any dust or specks

• Dry roast it in a pan until a pleasant aroma arises, approximately 3-5 minutes over low flame, without altering the color of the poha. Mix intermittently to prevent browning. Set aside

• Proceed to roast the fried gram dal for two minutes

• Transfer both the poha and fried gram dal to a mixer and grind into a fine powder. Transfer the mixture to a mixing bowl

• Grind sugar to a fine powder separately

• In a teaspoon of ghee, add the cashews and fry until golden. Then, add raisins, let them bubble, and switch off the heat. Set aside

• In the mixing bowl, combine the powdered poha, powdered sugar, ghee-fried raisins and cashews, and cardamom powder. Mix well

• Add melted ghee to the mixture, ensuring thorough mixing and breaking up any lumps

• Begin shaping the mixture into ladoos

• Store the laddoos in an airtight container

MOTICHOOR LADDOO

Ingredients:

• 500 gm fine gram flour

• 600 gm ghee

• 500 gm sugar

• 50 gm green cardamom

• 760 gm food colour

• 4 almonds

Instructions:

• Take a large bowl and add 2 1/2 cups of gram flour, then mix orange food colour, mix them well

• Then, add some water and a small portion of baking soda. Blend the mixture well and make sure there are no lumps. Blend the mixture till it attains a perfect consistency

• Now, heat the ghee in a large kadai and place a perforated ladle (jhada) on top of the kadai and add some of the batter. Slowly let the boondi batter fall in the ghee and fry them on a low flame, till they are properly cooked

• Then, take a pan and add one Cup of water and sugar. Allow this blend to boil until it attains a two-string consistency. Then add some cardamom powder along with the boondis and cook till the sugar syrup and boondi is perfectly mixed. Cover them and let them rest for it some time in a dry place

• Grease your hands with a little ghee and start shaping the laddoo that serves 20 people. Place them in an open tray and garnish with some nuts and indulge in the goodness