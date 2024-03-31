Easy sarbath recipes to beat the heat
Check out easy sarbath recipes to try in this summer season
ELANEER SARBATH
INGREDIENTS
- 1 tender coconut
- 2 tablespoons nannari syrup
- 1/2 lemon, juiced
- Few ice cubes
INSTRUCTIONS
Choose a tender coconut with pulpy flesh that
Choose a tender coconut with pulpy flesh that is not too thick and hard.
Make a hole in the tender coconut and extract the tender coconut water.
Cut open the tender coconut and take out the flesh. Collect the flesh in a bowl.
In a serving glass, add the tender coconut pulp.
Add the lemon juice and nannari syrup to the serving glass.
Pour in the tender coconut water and mix well to combine all the ingredients.
Add a few ice cubes to the glass to chill the elaneer sarbath.
NUNGU SARBATH
INGREDIENTS
- 3 small sized palm fruits (nungu), peeled and mashed (about 1/2cup mashed)
- 2 tablespoons nannari syrup
- 1.5 cups chilled water
- Few ice cubes
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS
Peel the outer skin of the palm fruits (nungu)
Peel the outer skin of the palm fruits (nungu) and mash them with a spoon.
Take your serving glass and add nannari syrup to it.
Next, add the mashed palm fruits (nungu) to the glass.
If desired, add lemon juice for extra flavour.
Add ice cubes to the glass.
Pour chilled water into the glass.
Mix all the ingredients well with a spoon until everything is combined.
Serve the nungu sarbath chilled.
ORANGE SARBATH
- 2 small oranges
- 2 tablespoons nannari sarbath
- 3 cups water
- Few ice cubes
INSTRUCTIONS
Begin by cutting the two small oranges. Remove any seeds and then squeeze them to extract the juice.
In a pitcher or serving container, add the freshly squeezed orange juice.
Add the nannari sarbath to the orange juice and mix well to combine the flavours.
Drop in a few ice cubes to chill the mixture.
Pour in three cups of water and stir everything together until well mixed.