Easy access to weight-loss drugs rings alarm bells among doctors, authorities; regulators step in

Despite warnings that these drugs shouldn't be used without proper medical consultation, they are openly available without prescription or with custom-made prescriptions provided through online pharmacies.

Schedule H drugs are supposed to be sold only against a prescription, but they are not tough to obtain over the counter, a retailer said on the condition of anonymity.

"In many cases, pharmacists demand prescriptions for first-time sale of medicines, but don't demand it for a repeat," he said.

The GLP-1 based weight-loss drugs carry a wide range of side effects -- from common symptoms like nausea and vomiting to severe complications, including pancreatitis, kidney injury, and bowel obstruction, the Union health ministry has said.

In India, they can be prescribed only by endocrinologists, internal medicine specialists and cardiologists.

With multiple variants of GLP-1 drugs (glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists) recently introduced in the Indian market, and concerns emerging over their easy availability through pharmacies, online platforms, wholesalers, and wellness clinics, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation(CDSCO) has intensified its regulatory surveillance to check their unauthorised sale and promotion.

The government has warned of stricter inspections and surveillance against such practices.

Senior endocrinologist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi, Dr Saptarshi Bhattacharya said that Tirzepatide (Mounjaro) and semaglutide (Ozempic) injections, widely used in the United States and Europe over the past decade, were introduced in India only last year.

Since their launch, they have been prescribed widely and have demonstrated clear efficacy and safety in reducing body weight and improving blood glucose control.

However, their growing popularity has also raised concerns about misuse, particularly when used for weight loss without appropriate medical supervision, he pointed out.