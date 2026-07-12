DT Next Tress Talk | Time to prevent hair fall this coming monsoon

CHENNAI: IT is common for many individuals to notice increased hair fall during the monsoon season. While losing a small amount of hair every day is a normal part of the hair growth cycle, excessive shedding during rainy weather is often influenced by environmental changes, scalp health, nutritional factors, and lifestyle habits.
Understanding these causes can help prevent unnecessary hair loss and maintain healthy hair throughout the season.
High humidity weakens the hair shaft, The high humidity during monsoon causes the hair shaft to absorb excess moisture from the environment. This repeated swelling weakens the hair structure, making it brittle, frizzy, and more susceptible to breakage during combing or styling.
The warm and damp weather creates an ideal environment for scalp conditions such as dandruff and scalp psoriasis to become more severe. These conditions can cause itching, inflammation, and flaking, which may contribute to increased hair shedding if not managed appropriately.
Monsoon often brings reduced sunlight exposure, increasing the likelihood of Vitamin D deficiency. Vitamin D plays an important role in maintaining healthy hair follicles and supporting the normal hair growth cycle. Low Vitamin D levels may therefore contribute to excessive hair fall in susceptible individuals.
Use a conditioner regularly, A good-quality conditioner should be an essential part of your hair care routine during the rainy season. It forms a protective layer around the hair shaft, reducing excessive moisture absorption caused by humidity. This helps minimise frizz, strengthens the hair, and decreases breakage.
Individuals with dandruff or scalp psoriasis should keep these conditions under control by using appropriate medicated shampoos and following the treatment prescribed by their healthcare professional.
If hair fall is persistent or excessive, consider getting your Vitamin D levels tested. If a deficiency is identified, consult your doctor regarding appropriate supplementation.
During the rainy season, people often consume more caffeinated beverages and less water. Reducing excessive caffeine intake while increasing daily water consumption helps support overall scalp and hair health.
Monsoon hair fall can often be managed with proper hair care, timely treatment of scalp conditions, adequate hydration, and correction of vitamin D deficiency when required. A consistent hair care routine is the key to maintaining healthy hair throughout the season.