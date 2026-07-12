DT Next Tress Talk | Time to prevent hair fall this coming monsoon

Why does hair fall increase during the monsoon?

High humidity weakens the hair shaft, The high humidity during monsoon causes the hair shaft to absorb excess moisture from the environment. This repeated swelling weakens the hair structure, making it brittle, frizzy, and more susceptible to breakage during combing or styling.

Scalp conditions may worsen

The warm and damp weather creates an ideal environment for scalp conditions such as dandruff and scalp psoriasis to become more severe. These conditions can cause itching, inflammation, and flaking, which may contribute to increased hair shedding if not managed appropriately.

Reduced vitamin D levels

Monsoon often brings reduced sunlight exposure, increasing the likelihood of Vitamin D deficiency. Vitamin D plays an important role in maintaining healthy hair follicles and supporting the normal hair growth cycle. Low Vitamin D levels may therefore contribute to excessive hair fall in susceptible individuals.

How can monsoon hair fall be reduced?

Use a conditioner regularly, A good-quality conditioner should be an essential part of your hair care routine during the rainy season. It forms a protective layer around the hair shaft, reducing excessive moisture absorption caused by humidity. This helps minimise frizz, strengthens the hair, and decreases breakage.