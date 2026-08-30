DT Next Tress Talk| Minoxidil: The truth behind the hair-growth drug

MINOXIDIL is a widely used hairgrowth medicine, but it is often misunderstood because of myths about shedding, safety and long-term use. When used correctly under medical supervision, it is generally considered a safe and effective treatment for hair loss.
Does minoxidil increase hair fall at first?
Yes, it can. Many people notice an initial increase in shedding when they start using minoxidil. This is usually because older hairs enter the shedding phase as new hair growth begins. This temporary shedding typically settles within a few months, and improvement in hair density may be seen from around the fifth month onwards
Do I need to use it lifelong?
Minoxidil is not necessarily a lifelong treatment, but stopping it can lead to increased shedding and a gradual loss of the hair maintained by the treatment. In some cases, this shedding can feel worse than the original hair fall. Any decision to stop or taper minoxidil should be made with medical guidance, as the underlying cause of hair loss may continue.
Does it cause cancer?
There is no established evidence that minoxidil causes cancer. When used appropriately and under medical advice, it has not been shown to increase cancer risk.
Can it increase blood pressure?
No. Minoxidil does not raise blood pressure; in fact, it can lower blood pressure. Oral minoxidil, in particular, can have cardiovascular effects, so people with heart disease or other cardiac conditions should not start it without medical supervision.
Can it cause weight gain?
Oral minoxidil can cause fluid retention, which may lead to some weight gain. Weight and other side effects may therefore need to be monitored. Topical minoxidil does not usually cause weight gain.
Safe use matters
Minoxidil is not simply a cosmetic product that should be used casually without guidance. Negative experiences often stem from improper use, incorrect dosing or stopping treatment without medical advice. When used correctly and monitored appropriately, it remains one of the most commonly used medicines for managing hair loss.
DR VISHNU RAMACHANDRAN —The writer is a plastic and hair transplant surgeon, heading the team at Follicle Hair Clinic