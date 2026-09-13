DT Next Tress Talk | Male hair loss: It’s not just about testosterone levels

DHT acts on genetically susceptible hair follicles in the scalp. Over time, it can shorten the hair-growth phase and cause progressive follicle miniaturisation. The affected hairs become thinner and shorter before eventually disappearing in areas such as the temples, frontal hairline and crown.

However, having high testosterone does not automatically mean that a man will lose his hair. Men with normal or even relatively low testosterone levels may also develop male pattern baldness if their follicles are particularly sensitive to DHT. Conversely, some men with higher testosterone levels may retain a full head of hair.

Serum testosterone is not a reliable predictor of male pattern hair loss. The important factors are genetic susceptibility, local DHT activity and the sensitivity of androgen receptors in the scalp.