DT Next Tress Talk | Is your hair loss normal? key signs it’s time to see a doctor

CHENNAI: Hair loss is a normal part of the body’s natural cycle. Depending on an individual’s hair length, hair texture, and overall hair growth pattern, a certain amount of daily hair shedding and regrowth is expected.
However, there are situations where hair loss may indicate an underlying problem that requires medical attention. Recognising these warning signs early can help prevent further hair loss and promote better long-term hair health.
It is normal to lose some hair every day. However, if you notice that you are shedding a significantly higher amount of hair than usual, it may be a cause for concern. If this excessive hair shedding continues for more than three weeks, it is important to consult a doctor. Persistent and unusual hair loss could be a sign of an underlying condition that needs proper evaluation and treatment.
In some cases, hair loss may not be immediately noticeable through visible shedding. Instead, you may observe that your hair appears less dense than before or that your hairline is gradually receding. These changes should not be ignored. Even in the absence of obvious hair fall, a reduction in hair volume or progressive hairline recession warrants an immediate consultation with a healthcare professional. Early intervention can significantly improve treatment outcomes.
Hair loss accompanied by scalp-related symptoms such as itching, scalp psoriasis, dandruff, or other scalp conditions should be evaluated by a doctor without delay. These scalp issues may contribute to or worsen hair loss. In many cases, treating the underlying scalp condition is essential for controlling hair fall and restoring healthy hair growth.
If you believe that your hair loss is abnormal based on any of the signs mentioned above, do not postpone seeking medical advice. Consulting a doctor at the right time can help identify the underlying cause and initiate appropriate treatment. Early diagnosis and management can play a crucial role in maintaining healthy hair and preventing long-term hair loss.
—The writer is a plastic and hair transplant surgeon, heading the team at Follicle Hair Clinic