DT Next Tress Talk | Is your hair loss normal? key signs it’s time to see a doctor

Excessive hair shedding lasting more than three weeks

It is normal to lose some hair every day. However, if you notice that you are shedding a significantly higher amount of hair than usual, it may be a cause for concern. If this excessive hair shedding continues for more than three weeks, it is important to consult a doctor. Persistent and unusual hair loss could be a sign of an underlying condition that needs proper evaluation and treatment.

Decreasing hair density or a receding hairline

In some cases, hair loss may not be immediately noticeable through visible shedding. Instead, you may observe that your hair appears less dense than before or that your hairline is gradually receding. These changes should not be ignored. Even in the absence of obvious hair fall, a reduction in hair volume or progressive hairline recession warrants an immediate consultation with a healthcare professional. Early intervention can significantly improve treatment outcomes.