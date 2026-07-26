DT Next Tress Talk | Hair transplants in women: How the approach differs

CHENNAI: HAIR transplant surgery for women is not simply the female version of a common male procedure. The decision to perform a transplant in a woman is taken only after careful evaluation of multiple factors, and the approach is often markedly different from that used for men.
Hair transplantation is rarely the answer for improving overall hair density in women. One important reason is practical: the common technique of shaving the entire head before surgery, frequently used for men, is usually unacceptable to female patients. For this reason, female hair transplant sessions tend to be smaller and more focused on producing the best visual outcome in a limited area.
Female hair loss must be managed with multiple modalities rather than surgery alone. Identifying and correcting underlying causes before considering transplantation is important. Lifestyle factors such as sleep quality and even the quality of water used for hair washing are important and often overlooked.
Nutritional and hormonal causes are also common. In India, vitamin D, vitamin B12, and iron deficiency are frequent among women and are known to worsen hair shedding. Thyroid disorders and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) are among the most common hormonal conditions linked to female hair thinning. Finding and treating these issues often reduces shedding substantially.
When underlying problems have been addressed, medical therapies are used to increase general hair density. Treatment options include hair-specific supplements, topical Minoxidil, and newer actives such as Redensyl. These are often combined with regular sessions of platelet-rich plasma (PRP) or growth factor concentrate (GFC) injections for at least six months. Together, these measures help rebuild hair volume and length, improving overall appearance without surgery.
Only after medical and lifestyle therapies have been tried, and when a persistent, focal area of reduced density remains, especially in visually important zones such as the parting or frontal hairline, is a small, targeted hair transplant considered. A focused session can correct a visible thinning area without the need to trim the entire scalp. This approach also allows earlier recovery and a quicker return to normal hair washing and grooming routines.
Hair restoration in women requires a layered, individualised approach: correcting lifestyle and nutritional deficiencies, treating hormonal causes, using medical therapies to rebuild diffuse density, and reserving hair transplantation for carefully selected, focal problems. This strategy produces safer, more natural outcomes and avoids unnecessary surgery in many patients.
The writer is a plastic and hair transplant surgeon, heading the team at Follicle Hair Clinic