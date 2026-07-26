DT Next Tress Talk | Hair transplants in women: How the approach differs

Holistic management first

Female hair loss must be managed with multiple modalities rather than surgery alone. Identifying and correcting underlying causes before considering transplantation is important. Lifestyle factors such as sleep quality and even the quality of water used for hair washing are important and often overlooked.

Nutritional and hormonal causes are also common. In India, vitamin D, vitamin B12, and iron deficiency are frequent among women and are known to worsen hair shedding. Thyroid disorders and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) are among the most common hormonal conditions linked to female hair thinning. Finding and treating these issues often reduces shedding substantially.

Medical treatments to rebuild density

When underlying problems have been addressed, medical therapies are used to increase general hair density. Treatment options include hair-specific supplements, topical Minoxidil, and newer actives such as Redensyl. These are often combined with regular sessions of platelet-rich plasma (PRP) or growth factor concentrate (GFC) injections for at least six months. Together, these measures help rebuild hair volume and length, improving overall appearance without surgery.