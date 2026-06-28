DT Next Tress Talk | Hair fall after joining college: When should you worry ?

Why does hair fall increase after joining college ?

When students move to a new place, their bodies go through several adjustments. Changes in water quality, climate, food habits, daily routine, and stress levels can temporarily affect hair health. These factors may cause mild hair shedding for a short period. Such hair fall is generally considered normal and usually decreases as the body adapts to the new environment.

When does hair fall become a problem ?

Although temporary hair loss is common, it should not be ignored if it continues for a long time or is accompanied by other symptoms. The following signs indicate that the hair fall may be abnormal and require medical attention.