DT Next Tress Talk | Hair fall after joining college: When should you worry ?

CHENNAI: Many students notice increased hair fall shortly after joining a new college or moving into a hostel. This sudden change can be worrying, but in many cases, it is a temporary and natural response to lifestyle changes. Understanding the difference between normal and abnormal hair loss is important to ensure timely medical attention, if necessary.
When students move to a new place, their bodies go through several adjustments. Changes in water quality, climate, food habits, daily routine, and stress levels can temporarily affect hair health. These factors may cause mild hair shedding for a short period. Such hair fall is generally considered normal and usually decreases as the body adapts to the new environment.
Although temporary hair loss is common, it should not be ignored if it continues for a long time or is accompanied by other symptoms. The following signs indicate that the hair fall may be abnormal and require medical attention.
If the hair fall continues at the same rate for more than two months without showing signs of improvement, it should be evaluated by a doctor.
If your hair appears less dense or you notice visible thinning, it may indicate excessive hair loss rather than normal shedding.
The presence of excessive dandruff or scalp flaking along with increased hair fall may suggest an underlying scalp condition that needs treatment.
If your hairline is visibly moving backwards, it may be a sign of abnormal hair loss and should not be ignored.
Temporary hair fall after joining a new college or hostel is often a normal reaction to changes in water, climate, and food habits. However, if you experience one or more of the warning signs mentioned above, your hair loss may be abnormal.
In such cases, it is advisable to consult a doctor immediately for proper diagnosis and early treatment. Prompt medical care can help identify the underlying cause and prevent further hair loss, ensuring better long-term hair health.
—The writer is a plastic and hair transplant surgeon, heading the team at Follicle Hair Clinic.