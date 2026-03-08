DT Next Tress Talk | Check-list to find authenticity of hair transplant clinics

How to spot a legitimate hair treatment clinic

With hair transplants and scalp therapies booming in popularity, here’s how to safeguard yourself before undergoing your treatments:

Verify doctor qualifications upfront:

Every clinic must display credentials of medical personnel as per National Medical Commission (NMC) norms. If not visible, ask reception staff immediately. Cross-check with the TNMC registry online.

Observe procedures in action: Watch the clinic’s routine—sterile tools, protocol adherence, and professional workflow reveal standards. Spot red flags like rushed setups or untrained aides? Walk away.