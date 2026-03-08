DT Next Tress Talk | Check-list to find authenticity of hair transplant clinics

CHENNAI: In a crackdown on illegal medical practices, authorities raided a hair transplant clinic in Anna Nagar recently, uncovering shocking violations. Unqualified individuals were performing complex procedures, leading to the arrest of those involved. This incident highlights a persistent menace in the hair treatment industry, where untrained personnel have caused severe complications— even deaths—in the past due to botched surgeries and poor hygiene.
The raid, conducted by health department officials and police, revealed that non-medical staff were handling scalp surgeries without proper oversight. Similar cases have plagued Chennai’s salons and clinics for years, with improper procedures leading to infections, excessive bleeding, and even fatalities.
With hair transplants and scalp therapies booming in popularity, here’s how to safeguard yourself before undergoing your treatments:
Every clinic must display credentials of medical personnel as per National Medical Commission (NMC) norms. If not visible, ask reception staff immediately. Cross-check with the TNMC registry online.
Observe procedures in action: Watch the clinic’s routine—sterile tools, protocol adherence, and professional workflow reveal standards. Spot red flags like rushed setups or untrained aides? Walk away.
Demand before-and-after photos: Request real patient results (with consent) to gauge expertise. Authentic clinics share evidence; vague promises signal trouble.
Grill the doctor on doubts: Fire away with questions about risks, recovery, and techniques. Clear, confident answers show knowledge; evasions don’t.
Safety remains paramount in hair transplants and related treatments. Unqualified operators exploit desperation for quick fixes, but informed choices save lives. Consult only NMC-registered dermatologists or plastic surgeons, and report suspicions to the concerned authorities.
(The writer is a plastic and hair transplant surgeon, heading the team at Follicle Hair Clinic)