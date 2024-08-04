Begin typing your search...

Double Delight: Savor the sweet and savory with Carrot Halwa and Veg au Gratin recipes

Strap: DT Next brings to you the recipes for warm, indulgent Carrot Halwa and comforting Veg Au Gratin

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|4 Aug 2024 3:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-08-04 03:30:57.0  )
Double Delight: Savor the sweet and savory with Carrot Halwa and Veg au Gratin recipes
X

Carrot Halwa Recipe

Ingredients

  • 2 cups grated carrots (tightly packed)
  • 1 1/2 cups milk (boiled and cooled)
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 2 tablespoons ghee
  • 2 tablespoons khoya (optional)
  • 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder
  • 1 tablespoon nuts (e.g., cashews, almonds), chopped

Instructions

  • Heat 1 tablespoon ghee in a pan. Add 1 tablespoon chopped nuts and fry until golden. Remove and set aside.
  • Wash, peel, and grate 2 cups of carrots. Add to the pan.
  • Sauté for 3-5 minutes until the carrots shrink slightly and change colour.
  • Add 1 1/2 cups boiled and cooled milk. Keep the flame on medium-low to allow the milk to reduce.
  • Cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the milk reduces to about 3/4 of its volume. Scrape any milk solids from the sides and add them to the pan.
  • Add 2 tablespoons unsweetened khoya (adjust sugar if using sweetened khoya).
  • Add 1/3 cup sugar. The mixture will become runny; continue cooking and stirring until it thickens.
  • Once thickened and the mixture has a sticky texture, add 1 tablespoon ghee and 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder. Stir well.
  • Add the fried nuts (reserve some for garnish) and mix thoroughly.
  • Garnish with the reserved nuts and serve hot.

==============================

Veg Au Gratin

Ingredients

Vegetables:

  • 1 cup potato
  • 3/4 cup carrot
  • 1/4 cup green peas
  • 1/2 cup cauliflower
  • 1/2 cup beans
  • 1/2 cup + 2 tbsp cheese

For the White Sauce:

  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 1/4 cup flour
  • 2 cups milk
  • 1/2 tsp crushed pepper
  • 1/4 tsp nutmeg powder
  • Salt to taste

Instructions

  • Boil water with salt. Add 3/4 cup carrot, 1 cup potato, and 1/2 cup beans. Cook for 3 minutes.
  • Add 1/4 cup peas and 1/2 cup cauliflower. Cook for an additional 2 minutes.
  • Drain the vegetables, making sure not to overcook. Set aside the drained water for use as vegetable stock.
  • Melt 1/4 cup butter in a pan. Optionally, add 1/2 tsp finely chopped garlic and 2 tbsp chopped onion.
  • Stir in 1/4 cup flour, whisking continuously until the flour is fully incorporated.
  • Gradually add 2 cups milk, whisking to avoid lumps. Continue to cook on low heat, stirring until the sauce thickens.
  • Add salt, 1/2 tsp crushed pepper, 1/4 tsp nutmeg powder, and 2 tbsp cheese. Stir until the cheese melts and the sauce becomes creamy.
  • Mix the cooked vegetables into the white sauce, ensuring they are well coated. The sauce should be creamy but not too thick.
  • Preheat the oven to 200°C (390°F) for 10 minutes. Transfer the mixture to a baking dish.
  • Sprinkle 1/2 cup grated cheese on top. Bake at 200°C (390°F) for 20 minutes. For a golden crust, switch to grill mode for the last 2-3 minutes.
  • Allow to cool slightly before serving. Enjoy hot, either on its own or with crisp toasted bread.
Carrot HalwaVeg Au Gratinrecipefood
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    sidekick