Begin typing your search...
Double Delight: Savor the sweet and savory with Carrot Halwa and Veg au Gratin recipes
Strap: DT Next brings to you the recipes for warm, indulgent Carrot Halwa and comforting Veg Au Gratin
Carrot Halwa Recipe
Ingredients
- 2 cups grated carrots (tightly packed)
- 1 1/2 cups milk (boiled and cooled)
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 2 tablespoons ghee
- 2 tablespoons khoya (optional)
- 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder
- 1 tablespoon nuts (e.g., cashews, almonds), chopped
Instructions
- Heat 1 tablespoon ghee in a pan. Add 1 tablespoon chopped nuts and fry until golden. Remove and set aside.
- Wash, peel, and grate 2 cups of carrots. Add to the pan.
- Sauté for 3-5 minutes until the carrots shrink slightly and change colour.
- Add 1 1/2 cups boiled and cooled milk. Keep the flame on medium-low to allow the milk to reduce.
- Cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the milk reduces to about 3/4 of its volume. Scrape any milk solids from the sides and add them to the pan.
- Add 2 tablespoons unsweetened khoya (adjust sugar if using sweetened khoya).
- Add 1/3 cup sugar. The mixture will become runny; continue cooking and stirring until it thickens.
- Once thickened and the mixture has a sticky texture, add 1 tablespoon ghee and 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder. Stir well.
- Add the fried nuts (reserve some for garnish) and mix thoroughly.
- Garnish with the reserved nuts and serve hot.
==============================
Veg Au Gratin
Ingredients
Vegetables:
- 1 cup potato
- 3/4 cup carrot
- 1/4 cup green peas
- 1/2 cup cauliflower
- 1/2 cup beans
- 1/2 cup + 2 tbsp cheese
For the White Sauce:
- 1/4 cup butter
- 1/4 cup flour
- 2 cups milk
- 1/2 tsp crushed pepper
- 1/4 tsp nutmeg powder
- Salt to taste
Instructions
- Boil water with salt. Add 3/4 cup carrot, 1 cup potato, and 1/2 cup beans. Cook for 3 minutes.
- Add 1/4 cup peas and 1/2 cup cauliflower. Cook for an additional 2 minutes.
- Drain the vegetables, making sure not to overcook. Set aside the drained water for use as vegetable stock.
- Melt 1/4 cup butter in a pan. Optionally, add 1/2 tsp finely chopped garlic and 2 tbsp chopped onion.
- Stir in 1/4 cup flour, whisking continuously until the flour is fully incorporated.
- Gradually add 2 cups milk, whisking to avoid lumps. Continue to cook on low heat, stirring until the sauce thickens.
- Add salt, 1/2 tsp crushed pepper, 1/4 tsp nutmeg powder, and 2 tbsp cheese. Stir until the cheese melts and the sauce becomes creamy.
- Mix the cooked vegetables into the white sauce, ensuring they are well coated. The sauce should be creamy but not too thick.
- Preheat the oven to 200°C (390°F) for 10 minutes. Transfer the mixture to a baking dish.
- Sprinkle 1/2 cup grated cheese on top. Bake at 200°C (390°F) for 20 minutes. For a golden crust, switch to grill mode for the last 2-3 minutes.
- Allow to cool slightly before serving. Enjoy hot, either on its own or with crisp toasted bread.
Next Story