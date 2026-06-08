Documenting Trans lives beyond stereotypes: Poongodi Mathiarasu’s mission through thirunar archives

In 2019, while studying at Loyola College, he began working with rural trans communities. Mathiarasu travelled with them, spent time learning their art forms and understanding their lives. “Many of them were teachers of folk arts, but their work was not properly documented. Also, I noticed a pattern in how trans stories are usually told. Mainstream narratives either focus on achievements or on suffering. I didn’t want to do either. I wanted to show their everyday lives,” he explains.

In 2023, Mathiarasu and his colleague Akshara Sanal began documenting rural transgender folk artistes in Tamil Nadu as part of a PARI fellowship. They travelled across the state, meeting artists from different caste backgrounds and artistic traditions. “We met people practising different forms of folk art, each with their own stories. What started as documentation soon became more personal. We didn’t see them as subjects. They became part of our lives.”