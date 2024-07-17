Disney Cruise Line to come to Asia for first time to offer immersive storytelling and enchanting entertainment

CHENNAI: The Disney Cruise Line is creating history by coming to Asia for the first time and will be sailing from Singapore in 2025. This aims to offer families throughout the region the ultimate holiday at sea. The cruise is designed with magical days at sea and filled with immersive storytelling and captivating entertainment.

“When they set sail on the Disney Adventure, guests will find incredible, immersive areas that bring the worlds of Disney, Pixar and Marvel to life in ways like never before – and these uniquely Disney experiences will inspire families to reconnect, recharge and make unforgettable memories that they’ll cherish forever,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line.

Through the magic of imagination, discovery, fantasy and adventure, guests will embark on voyages to seven uniquely themed areas, each teeming with dozens of incredible characters.

To start with, Disney Imagination Garden will be the emotional heart of the Disney Adventure, an enchanted valley, charming garden and open-air performance venue all in one. The imaginative space is Inspired by 100 years of Disney adventures— from Moana on the high seas to Mowgli in the jungle.

At the Disney Discovery Reef, families will shop and dine in an ethereal retreat evoking favourite aquatic characters and stories from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios, including The Little Mermaid, Lilo & Stitch, Finding Nemo and Luca.

San Fransokyo Street will be a family entertainment area pulsing with the energy and atmosphere of a vibrant street market boasting various interactive games and activities, shops, cinemas, and more.

At Wayfinder Bay, guests will be called by ‘the line where the sky meets the sea’ to an open-air oasis under the sun. The sophisticated yet casual poolside retreat will reflect the Pacific Islands-inspired artistry of Moana.

Town Square is a fantastical forest, filled with shops, lounges, cafes, restaurants and entertainment venues that will exude the enchanting feeling of summer in full bloom with nods to Tangled, Cinderella, Frozen, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, The Princess and the Frog, and more.

Heroes will unite in a destination for fans at Marvel Landing.

Toy Story Place will inspire guests to explore, create, connect and have fun in a whimsical, interactive playland with themed food venues and water play areas, where the world of Pixar’s Toy Story movies and shorts springs to life in surprising and inventive ways.

Beginning in 2025, the Disney Adventure will sail for at least five years as part of a collaboration between Disney Cruise Line and the Singapore Tourism Board. It is estimated that the passenger capacity of the 208,000-gross-ton Disney Adventure is approximately 6,700 with around 2,500 crew members.