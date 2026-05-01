Deepfakes, online violence driving women from public life: Study

The report by UN Women, City St George’s (University of London) and data forensic company TheNerve found that online violence against women in public life is becoming increasingly technologically sophisticated.

“AI-assisted ‘virtual rape’ is now at the fingertips of perpetrators. This phenomenon accelerates the harm from online violence inflicted on women in public life. This violence serves to fuel the reversal of women’s hard-won rights in a climate of rising authoritarianism, democratic backsliding and networked misogyny,” said Julie Posetti, Professor of Journalism and Chair of the Centre for Journalism and Democracy at City St George’s.