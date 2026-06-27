Decoding Chennai women's fashion choices through Instagram trends

While the instant availability of the new trendy outfits, jewelleries or the next Y2K aesthetic can lead to over consumerism among younger women. Aishwarya says, “It’s about us deciding what to consume. If it goes to the level of ‘they are doing it so I should also do it,’ then I don’t think it’s healthy.” Further, she adds, her followers usually look for affordability and relatability factors, not just trends. Sengupta frames these choices as generational identity with new emerging voices. “Even wearing a short kurta or jhumka is saying: it’s my identity, different from your identity. It’s more about generational identity.” Further, comfort adds to one’s identity, “As short kurtas allow movement, travel, and signal rebellion for some as well as practicality.”

As the city moves towards people redefining their choices and identity with their style, it’s not about choosing between sarees and kurtis, but about holding both. Aishwarya herself embraces blending modern silhouettes with vintage clothing. As she says, “People in Chennai love the vintage touch with antique temple jewelry, vintage sarees with borders. They’re even converting sarees into Anarkalis and jackets. It’s elegant and stylish.” Further, adds to Tamil identity and culture.