Decoding Chennai women's fashion choices through Instagram trends

CHENNAI: Streets of Chennai have found their new rhythm in women’s fashion choices: short kurtis, corset back, jhumkas and bangles paired with wide-legged jeans. Instagram trends and doom scrolling through reels have influenced young college goers and working professionals, as they move from traditional old salwar kameez to desi-fied version of old traditional kurti with western look led to surge in the market.
Dr. Kaustav Sengupta, professor at NIFT and head of VisioNxt Insights, India’s only fashion forecasting organisation under Government of India has spent years decoding how culture and clothing intersect. “Chennai is multi-zonal… in Mylapore not much has changed, but OMR and IT corridors have become multicultural. The shift in fashion is deeper in some zones, lesser in others depending on cultural context. Fashion is a reflection of what’s happening in society.”
He observes Chennai’s evolving style vocabulary like Kurti and Anarkali among the younger women in Chennai. “Social media plays as an amplifier… It tells what’s happening. For Gen Z and early Millennials, Instagram reels are becoming a major impact algorithm,” says Sengupta, signalling a cultural blend as much linguistic as styling clothes.
Moreover, he explains, “It’s a micro shift towards short kurtis… Gen Z is trying to create their own identity, to differentiate themselves from the earlier generation by showing they are multicultural.” While movies once dictated fashion, today reels and influencers shape everyday choices from the resurgence of short kurtis to the redefinition of jewelry as statements of individuality rather than ritual.
That reflection is visible in boutiques like Prabhas Rainforest Textiles, an Instagram-famous store where short kurtis dominate the racks. Sales employee Shalini has watched the crowds grow over months. “We refill stock every week with new items and styles. On weekends around 700– 1000 people come here, most of them after seeing Instagram reels,” she explains.
Among them was Racheal, 26, who had travelled from Madurai
to Chennai for holidays along with her younger cousin Shruti, 18 based in Chennai. For Racheal, fashion is about ease. “Comfort matters to me when it comes to fashion. I got to know about this place from Insta reels, that’s where I got most of my style inspirations.”
Shruti, meanwhile, found empowerment through fashion. “Actually most of my styling inspiration comes from reels. It helped to broaden my perspective on fashion… it’s not just one type of kurti anymore Corset styles, V-necks, square necklines. For me, wearing different types of clothes makes me feel more comfortable and confident. It basically shows who I am.”
Sri Aishwarya, a Chennai-based content creator, has built her Instagram around affordable fashion, travel, and lifestyle. She found her style in everyday choices and experimenting, “My fashion sense mostly changed after I started earning,” she says. “At a certain age you get your own independence, slowly I began to explore what I like, even with kurta sets or tops.”
For Aishwarya, short kurtis are here to stay. “They reduce the stress of dressing up in jeans and a short kurti is effortless. I don’t think they’ll go out of style.” She sees a clear shift in Chennai women’s wardrobes moving towards incorporating traditionals with jeans. “I don’t really see a complete shift. Women are trying to do both while maintaining a balance on when to wear what.” Aishwarya adds, Instagram reels accelerates this exposure by making styles instantly visible and relatable with each scroll. “Instead of just listening, when we see something on Instagram it’s clearer. We get an idea of how it might look on us… visuals grab more attention than anything.”
While the instant availability of the new trendy outfits, jewelleries or the next Y2K aesthetic can lead to over consumerism among younger women. Aishwarya says, “It’s about us deciding what to consume. If it goes to the level of ‘they are doing it so I should also do it,’ then I don’t think it’s healthy.” Further, she adds, her followers usually look for affordability and relatability factors, not just trends. Sengupta frames these choices as generational identity with new emerging voices. “Even wearing a short kurta or jhumka is saying: it’s my identity, different from your identity. It’s more about generational identity.” Further, comfort adds to one’s identity, “As short kurtas allow movement, travel, and signal rebellion for some as well as practicality.”
As the city moves towards people redefining their choices and identity with their style, it’s not about choosing between sarees and kurtis, but about holding both. Aishwarya herself embraces blending modern silhouettes with vintage clothing. As she says, “People in Chennai love the vintage touch with antique temple jewelry, vintage sarees with borders. They’re even converting sarees into Anarkalis and jackets. It’s elegant and stylish.” Further, adds to Tamil identity and culture.