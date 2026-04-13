Dalit History Month: Vaanam's Dalit art exhibit tells 'The Whole Story'

The Whole Story, a Dalit art exhibition that opened at Lalit Kala Akademi, showcased many such "second selves" that explore and assert art forms centred on caste, memory, resistance and identity.

Organised by Neelam Cultural Centre and Neelam Arts Collective, the exhibition is part of the fifth edition of the Vaanam Art Festival held to mark Dalit History Month. This year, artists from across India have participated.