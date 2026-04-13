Dalit History Month: Vaanam's Dalit art exhibit tells 'The Whole Story'

CHENNAI: Yuvadharani's showpiece was striking. It stares into the soul of a woman who worked, toiled and broke, with nothing left, in a space where everyone else simply glanced past her, leaving the audience gazing. "I see my paintings as my second self," the multidisciplinary artist said in a humble voice.
The Whole Story, a Dalit art exhibition that opened at Lalit Kala Akademi, showcased many such "second selves" that explore and assert art forms centred on caste, memory, resistance and identity.
Organised by Neelam Cultural Centre and Neelam Arts Collective, the exhibition is part of the fifth edition of the Vaanam Art Festival held to mark Dalit History Month. This year, artists from across India have participated.
S Venkatesan's paintings captured the reality of displacement in urban spaces, Anitha's works moved beyond individual narratives to show how women are casually looked down upon in society through words and actions, while A Rajasekar's artworks stressed the importance of women's education.
The show explored Dalit lifeworlds and anti-caste thought through a range of visual practices, with 36 artists presenting lived experiences, histories of marginalisation and everyday realities. Several works focused on cultural reclamation and dignity, positioning art as a medium of assertion and resistance.
Speaking at the event, director and founder of Neelam, Pa Ranjith, said there was initial hesitation about creating a Dalit art space, as it raised questions on "whether it would be seen only as caste identity or as art itself." He said the exhibition is an effort to address such perceptions and "help artists and society understand that culture more clearly."
The director noted that "our culture stands in opposition to the Vedic tradition and caste hierarchy", shaped by long histories of exclusion and alternative narratives, adding that "Dalit art should not be reduced to suffering; it is also a celebration of culture."
This edition of the exhibition also honoured senior artist Savi Sawarkar, whose contributions to Dalit visual art have been widely recognised.
Curated as a space to challenge dominant narratives, the exhibition brought together diverse artistic voices that reinterpret personal histories as collective memory, while raising questions around representation and social justice.
Founded in 2017 by filmmaker Pa Ranjith, the Neelam Cultural Centre is behind the initiative, which is being held as part of the broader Vaanam Festival that brings together artists and audiences to engage with questions of identity and creative expression.