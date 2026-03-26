Cultural algorithm: AI learns to draw ‘pulli’ kolams beyond human limits

Shyamala, who teaches Computing Information Systems at Saint Mary’s University in Canada, said she could never master it despite trying her best. Decades later, Shyamala did get around to drawing that kolam. But she didn’t reach for a bag of rice flour, traditionally used for kolams. Instead, she did what she does best, create formulas so that AI could “draw” far more complicated ones than human minds can comprehend.

The research, developed alongside her husband Seshadri Sivakumar, founder and chief consultant at Florida-based Pasumai EnergyTech, transforms a traditional morning ritual into a high-stakes computational challenge.

Their research on an algorithm for one-stroke kolam generation has been recently published in Nature’s Heritage Science, an international journal that publishes peer-reviewed research.