Craft your dream candle with The Candle Venture's Wick2Wax workshop

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 May 2024 3:54 PM GMT
CHENAI: Ever dreamt of making your own candle? Well, dream no more! The Candle Venture's Wick2Wax workshop is your chance to make one.

Learn a skill by immersing yourself in crafting your dream candle, where you can choose from tons of amazing scents, jars, colors, and decorations to create a candle that is totally 'YOU'.

This workshop is perfect for couples, families, friends, or anyone who wants to unleash their creativity and own something personalised. This one-of-a-kind candle making workshop will help in a personalised experience that can enhance your relaxation rituals.

The beautifully crafted candles can be used to light up your movie nights, add a special touch to your home decor, or gift it to someone special.

The candle making workshop will take place on May 19, from 11 am to 1 pm, at the Backyard, Adyar. For age 15 and above, the entry fee will be Rs 2500 for individual bookings, and Rs 2250 for couples.

