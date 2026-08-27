Circuit in male brain increases alcohol use during social isolation: Study

"These findings provide a much clearer biological target for understanding and eventually treating alcohol misuse that arises from isolation, a problem that is becoming increasingly common," Patel said.

Adult male and female mice were initially housed in social groups. Some mice were then moved to individual housing to model adult social isolation, while the remaining mice stayed socially housed.

The mice received daily, one-hour access to two bottles: one containing water and the other containing a 15 per cent alcohol solution.

The consumption and choices were tracked over roughly two weeks. During this period, isolated male mice progressively increased their alcohol intake, whereas females reduced theirs, the researchers said.