Chidambaram Academy of Performing Arts celebrates 50 years of artistic legacy

CHENNAI: Founded in 1975 by the legendary Chitra Visweswaran and R Visweswaran, the Chidambaram Academy of Performing Arts (CAPA) has nurtured and shaped generations of dancers, teachers, musicians, and choreographers.

With a holistic approach to dance and music, CAPA is renowned for its high professional standards on national and international stages.

To celebrate CAPA’s 50th anniversary and usher in the festive season of Dussehra and Navarathri, an event called ‘Samanvay: A Confluence’ has been organised on September 28 and 29 at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mylapore.

“I have always perceived art as a complete whole. Varied inputs and influences from different streams and genres have enriched my art and life deeply. A great piece of art is a confluence of many influences, and it is this Samanvay that I have chosen to establish through this festival, bringing together varied experiences across different genres. Natyam, sangeetham, the spoken word, poetry, and puppetry - presented by exemplary artists from their respective fields - come together to offer us this experience of togetherness,” says Chitra Visweswaran, founder of CAPA.

Renowned artists like Dushyanth Sridhar, Anupama Hoskere, Sikkil Gurucharan, Anil Srinivasan, and the Chidambaram Dance Company will be performing. “Chidambaram Academy of Performing Arts has always been more than just a place of learning; it has been a nurturing ground for exceptional artists.

Guided by the visionary choreography of Guru Chitra Visweswaran and the musical compositions of R. Visweswaran, our performances have touched audiences on some of the world’s most prestigious stages.

As we celebrate our 50th year, we feel a deep sense of pride and fulfilment in continuing to share the wisdom and artistry imparted by our Guru. The festival ‘Samanvay: A Confluence’ is a heartfelt tribute to this journey, bringing together the rich influences that define our legacy and celebrating our shared passion,” says Sukanya Ravindhar, director of Chidambaram Dance Company.