Chennai’s SustainabilATTi to focus on conscious fashion and textile recycling

The event aims to create awareness about textile waste, conscious fashion and sustainable living through discussions, workshops, music and interactive activities. Organisers say the idea is to make sustainability feel approachable and practical rather than overwhelming.

“We realised that fast fashion is one of the most urgent environmental and cultural crises today. But we wanted to speak about it in a way that everyone could relate to. That is why every part of the event is designed for different kinds of participants, from students to conscious consumers. We wanted people to engage with the topic through conversations, creativity and community,” says Dhavalya Sagar from Kalaki Collective.