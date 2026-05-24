Chennai's growing emotional bond with animals

“Pets today are increasingly becoming part of the family hierarchy rather than just animals living around us,” says Dhanu Roy, Co-founder of Right4paws. His observation reflects a growing shift among youngsters, where pets are no longer viewed only as domestic animals but as family members who offer comfort and support. In busy city environments, where many people live away from home, pets are helping people cope with stress and loneliness. “Human beings are social by instinct. In fast urban lives, pets are filling emotional gaps for many people,” Dhanu Roy explains.

For many pet parents, bonding with pets also changes routines and perspectives on life. Sameer Achan, a pet parent and co-founder of Right4paws, says living with pets brings calmness during stressful days. “Pets help you live in the present and appreciate small moments,” says Sameer.