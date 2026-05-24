Chennai's growing emotional bond with animals

In Chennai’s fast-moving urban life, pets are becoming more than just companions. For many young professionals and students living away from home, animals are now playing an important role in helping them deal with stress, loneliness and demanding routines.
“Pets today are increasingly becoming part of the family hierarchy rather than just animals living around us,” says Dhanu Roy, Co-founder of Right4paws. His observation reflects a growing shift among youngsters, where pets are no longer viewed only as domestic animals but as family members who offer comfort and support. In busy city environments, where many people live away from home, pets are helping people cope with stress and loneliness. “Human beings are social by instinct. In fast urban lives, pets are filling emotional gaps for many people,” Dhanu Roy explains.
For many pet parents, bonding with pets also changes routines and perspectives on life. Sameer Achan, a pet parent and co-founder of Right4paws, says living with pets brings calmness during stressful days. “Pets help you live in the present and appreciate small moments,” says Sameer.
His experience highlights how pets encourage calmness and balance among youngsters struggling with work pressure and digital lifestyles. Despite people staying constantly connected online, loneliness continues to exist in many urban lives. “People may constantly stay connected online today, but emotionally, many still feel isolated,” he adds.
However, experts believe bonding alone is not enough and that responsible pet parenting is equally important. According to Veterinarian Pallabi Mahanta, many first-time pet parents connect deeply with animals but often lack awareness about routine care and understanding their behaviour. “Responsible pet parenting goes beyond food and affection - it includes structure, routine, training, and emotional understanding,” says Dr. Pallabi Mahanta.
She explains that irregular routines and busy schedules can also affect pets mentally and physically. Proper care, consistency, and attention are essential for their well-being. “Routine and predictability create emotional security for pets,” she says.
Dr. Pallabi Mahanta also points out that many people adopt animals for companionship without fully understanding the long-term responsibility involved. According to her, spending quality time and understanding behavioural
Pets today are increasingly becoming part of the family hierarchy rather than just animals living around us– Dhanu Roy, co-founder of Right4paws changes are equally important parts of caring for pets.
The growing pet culture is visible in Chennai’s increasing number of pet-friendly social spaces. Rekha, founder of pet-friendly café Twisty Tales, says many youngsters now visit such cafés not only for food but also for relaxation and connection with animals. “People come not just for food, but to emotionally connect with animals,” shares Rekha.
She observes that many visitors spend time interacting with animals to relax after stressful work schedules and busy routines. According to her, pet-friendly cafés are slowly becoming comfort spaces where people can unwind and feel calm.
As Chennai’s city life continues to evolve, pets are becoming companions that offer comfort and support. Experts believe this shift also reflects how youngsters today are searching for deeper personal connections in increasingly busy and isolated lives. The growing popularity of pet-friendly spaces, conscious pet parenting, and stronger emotional attachment towards animals shows that pets are no longer treated as luxuries or hobbies.