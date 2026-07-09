Chennai’s forgotten art: How flex printing erased hand-painted banners

A documentary filmmaker, Gita Hudson has documented many artists ranging from banner painters to craftsman weavers since 2004. Her 2011 docu-film “Deskilling of Art” on banner artists in Tamil Nadu, as part of a huge international seminar at DakshinaChitra on “Street Art: Popular Expression in Urban India.” She captured the decline of Chennai’s hand‑painting tradition, interviewing senior banner artists and capturing how flex printing reshaped their livelihoods. Recalling her own memories of the city, Hudson said, “Earlier, there were huge banners, small banners, movie stars cut‑outs were common in my childhood days.” She points to key figures like JP Krishna, a legendary set designer who was well-known for his skills and techniques designing film sets, used to work on different banner sizes with 10 feet tall banners.

But later, they adapted to changing times, establishing a small digital studio for his worker‑artists. Many of these painters, once independent artisans, found continuity in his studio bridging the world of hand‑painted banners with the emerging digital era. Hudson said, “Chennai’s artisans were so skilled they were flown to Mumbai and even abroad to work on film sets”, underscoring how central their craft was to the city’s identity.