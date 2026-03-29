Chennai: Women printmakers explore inheritance, identity

Known for their practices in printmaking, the artists have been brought together as an extension of the curator’s research on women printmakers in south India.

The exhibition, on view till April 18 at the Gallery, InKo Centre, features works by Asma Menon, B Padma Reddy, Champa Sharath, Dimple B Shah, Gouri Vemula, B Karuna, Mayookha P, Premalatha Seshadri, Nijeena Neelambaran, and Urmila VG.

“The artworks in the exhibition reflect on ideas of continuity. They explore the spiritual, emotional, and material connections between past and present, and the passage of these inherited attributes into the future.

The ten artists elaborate on personal and collective experiences of womanhood, contemplating aspects of matrilineal knowledge and a sense of shared purpose in a contemporary milieu that can often be disorienting.