Chennai to get a taste of Delhi cuisine at this weekend's pop-up

CHENNAI: To celebrate the first anniversary of The Ambur Canteen, a special food pop-up featuring Delhi-based chef Ruchira Hoon has been organised. Titled An Ode to Purani Dilli, this pop-up will take place on August 17 and 18, offering lunch and dinner through pre-booking.

Ruchira, founder of The Ruchira Kitchen, known for its seasonal and international menus, will bring a taste of Delhi’s rich culinary heritage to the city. “As part of our anniversary celebration, we want to highlight popular Muslim cuisines across India. Ruchira is a renowned chef from Delhi, and we plan to collaborate with other Muslim cuisine restaurants over the coming year,” says Zeeshan Anees from Ambur Canteen.

Ruchira states that this pop-up will feature more than just food from Kinari Bazaar and Chawri Bazaar; it will also include dishes from Jama Masjid. The cuisine will showcase influences from Mughal and Baniya traditions, offering a rich and diverse culinary experience.

The four-course menu features a variety of dishes, starting with a drink and including starters such as butter chicken tikka and mutton seekh kebab. The main courses showcase Delhi specialities like mutton stew (slow-cooked mutton with onion and yogurt), butter chicken, rotis, dal keema, khameeri roti and more.