Chennai marks World Refugee Day with music, theatre and live conversation from Gaza

Beyond the music, the evening features a reading by writer Nirmala Govindarajan, theatre monologues built from real refugee testimonies and performed by professional actors, a standup comedy set, and a moderated panel discussion on freedom, selective solidarity and political apathy, featuring senior journalist RK Radhakrishnan among other voices. Its most striking moment comes by screen: a short video followed by a live conversation linking the Chennai audience directly to a contact in Gaza, turning solidarity from something spoken about into something spoken with. “This is not a concert with a cause bolted on. Seventy-five years ago, the world assured that safety would not depend on your nationality, your faith or your bank balance. This evening asks how honestly we’ve kept that promise, in a year when more than 117 million people are displaced and solidarity has become something we ration,” says Dr Sindhuja Sankaran, the social and political psychologist who founded Rethinking Refugees.

All proceeds from the evening will go to Basmeh & Zeitooneh, a grassroots organisation in Beirut, Lebanon, that supports refugees and helps rebuild lives in conflict settings. Tickets are priced at Rs 500 and are available online and at the venue.The event will take place on June 20, 6 pm onwards at Nook, Teynampet.