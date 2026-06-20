Chennai buzzes with events as Pride March nears

Screening of Amma’s Pride and discussing the Transgender Act 2026

At Baari, a screening of the documentary Amma’s Pride will be followed by a discussion on the Trans Amendment Act 2026 and how it could impact the lives of transgender persons in the country. The documentary directed by Shiva Krish follows Valli and her trans daughter, Srija, as they fight for their rights and work towards living a life of happiness and joy in a small town in Tamil Nadu. The discussion organised by Young People for Politics will be headed by advocate and Thirunar Archives general secretary Agni Pradeep, who has written a book on how the legislation will have an impact on their lives. “We intentionally paired cinema with policy discussion because laws are not abstract for us. They directly affect how trans people access identity documents, healthcare, education, employment, housing, and even personal autonomy.

Too often, policies about trans lives are discussed without trans people in the room. This event changes that,” says Agni Pradeep, General Secretary, Thirunar Archives. The entry to the event is free but with limited seats.

Date and time: June 21, 5.30 pm

Venue: BAARI - The Culture Space, G4, JP Greenland Apartments, 9, 5th St, Nandanam Extension, Nandanam