Chennai Art show to explore perspectives on time

CHENNAI: Renowned artist and curator Jitha Karthikeyan will host an upcoming art show in the city. With extensive experience curating exhibitions in Chennai and other cities, she is now focusing on an art expo centred around the concept of time.

This exhibit will feature works by eight established artists, exploring various perspectives on time and its significance to humanity and the environment.

“The art exhibition is being organised as an extension of a luxury watches exhibition, linking indirectly to the theme of time. The artworks will reflect different viewpoints on time and its impact on our lives and surroundings.

This group show will highlight the diverse interpretations of time by eight prominent artists from across the country,” explains Jitha Karthikeyan. The art show will be held from September 13-15 at Phoenix MarketCity.