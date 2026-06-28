Check out biscoff, fig milkshake for summer

1 cup chilled full-cream milk
2 scoops vanilla ice cream
1 tbsp Biscoff spread (plus extra for topping, optional)
4 Biscoff biscuits Whipped cream, for topping
Crushed Biscoff biscuits, for garnish
Add the chilled milk, vanilla ice cream, Biscoff spread and Biscoff biscuits to a blender
Blend until smooth and creamy
Pour the milkshake into a serving glass
Top with whipped cream
Garnish with crushed Biscoff biscuits, drizzle with extra Biscoff spread if desired, and place a whole Biscoff
biscuit on top
Serve immediately, chilled
1 cup chilled milk
½ cup frozen milk
6 dried figs
1 tsp honey Chopped nuts and sliced figs, for garnish
Soak the dried figs in warm water for about 2 hours until they soften
Transfer the soaked figs along with the soaking water to a blender and blend until smooth
Add the chilled milk, frozen milk and honey
Blend until smooth and creamy
Pour into a serving glass
Garnish with chopped nuts and sliced figs
Serve chilled