Lifestyle

Check out biscoff, fig milkshake for summer

Try these milkshake recipes to beat the summer heat
Biscoff milkshake
Biscoff milkshake
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BISCOFF MILKSHAKE INGREDIENTS

1 cup chilled full-cream milk

2 scoops vanilla ice cream

1 tbsp Biscoff spread (plus extra for topping, optional)

4 Biscoff biscuits Whipped cream, for topping

Crushed Biscoff biscuits, for garnish 

HOW TO MAKE

Add the chilled milk, vanilla ice cream, Biscoff spread and Biscoff biscuits to a blender

Blend until smooth and creamy

Pour the milkshake into a serving glass

Top with whipped cream

Garnish with crushed Biscoff biscuits, drizzle with extra Biscoff spread if desired, and place a whole Biscoff

biscuit on top

Serve immediately, chilled

Fig milkshake
Fig milkshake

FIG MILKSHAKE

1 cup chilled milk

½ cup frozen milk

6 dried figs

1 tsp honey Chopped nuts and sliced figs, for garnish

HOW TO MAKE

Soak the dried figs in warm water for about 2 hours until they soften

Transfer the soaked figs along with the soaking water to a blender and blend until smooth

Add the chilled milk, frozen milk and honey

Blend until smooth and creamy

Pour into a serving glass

Garnish with chopped nuts and sliced figs

Serve chilled

Biscoff
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